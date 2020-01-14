Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Shares of Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT) dropped 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 32,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 55,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Columbus Gold Corp will post -0.0102857 EPS for the current year.

Columbus is a gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the Montagne d’Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d’Or was filed in May, 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

