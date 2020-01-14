COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Trading Up 14.2%

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) was up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.50, approximately 128,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 61,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 189.62%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

