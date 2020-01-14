CoinEx Token (CET) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One CoinEx Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and $2.28 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.76 or 0.03770865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00188902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125373 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,605,037 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

