Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.51

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.51 and traded as high as $18.55. Codexis shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 23,633 shares changing hands.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,310.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth about $421,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 192.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 186,763 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1,563.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 161,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

