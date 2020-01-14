Codemasters Group’s (CDM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($5.00) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of CDM opened at GBX 280.08 ($3.68) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.80 million and a P/E ratio of 18.19. Codemasters Group has a 12-month low of GBX 159 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 356 ($4.68). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 261.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 228.59.

In other news, insider Rashid Ismail Varachia sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £520,000 ($684,030.52).

About Codemasters Group

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

