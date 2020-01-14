CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $156.75

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $156.75 and traded as high as $180.95. CNOOC shares last traded at $180.70, with a volume of 10,272 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEO. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNOOC during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNOOC by 71.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNOOC during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CNOOC during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CNOOC during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

