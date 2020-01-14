Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.04)-(0.02) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of 200-203, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.78 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of CLDR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,339,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,942. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at $901,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,394 shares of company stock worth $2,448,487. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

