Clams 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.00 (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Clams has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clams coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00004844 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bitsane and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Clams has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Clams alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,572,875 coins and its circulating supply is 3,946,190 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.