Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,948,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

