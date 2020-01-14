Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after buying an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,791.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,184 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,367,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,386,000 after purchasing an additional 621,927 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,706,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $64,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $83,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,628. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura upped their target price on Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $42.06. 1,276,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,356. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

