Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.76

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $14.33. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 396,718 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHP.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.47.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

