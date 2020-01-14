Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CHP.UN traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.29. 986,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.90. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.71 and a twelve month high of C$14.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

