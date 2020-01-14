China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.29

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.29 and traded as high as $22.68. China Fund shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 7,085 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Fund stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

China Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CHN)

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

