China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.09

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $9.75. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 3,216 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $302.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.27 million. China Distance Education had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Distance Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.96% of China Distance Education worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

