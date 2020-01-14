Chicago Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 599,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $22,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,894,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,267 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 42,634.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,986,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,695 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,395,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $612,808.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,620 shares of company stock worth $5,230,409. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

