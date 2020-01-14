Chicago Capital LLC Sells 9,980 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 46,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,287,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,245,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,382,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,915. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

