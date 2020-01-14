Chicago Capital LLC Sells 272 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,771. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.07. The firm has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,239,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Bank of America raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

