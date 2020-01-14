Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 2.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $43,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.27. 1,808,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $82.26 and a 12 month high of $137.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.19.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,993.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,917 shares of company stock worth $14,797,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.47.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

