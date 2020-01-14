Chicago Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,335,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,510,444,000 after buying an additional 269,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $686,060,000 after buying an additional 602,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,448,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $576,376,000 after buying an additional 749,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after buying an additional 1,364,667 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,119,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,268. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

