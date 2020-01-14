Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,819,000 after purchasing an additional 111,373 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.37. 2,911,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.39. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

