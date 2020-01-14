Chicago Capital LLC Buys 4,887 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Blackline makes up approximately 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Blackline worth $31,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. FMR LLC increased its position in Blackline by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackline during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackline during the second quarter worth about $952,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Blackline by 122.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackline by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 401,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $523,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,163.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,941 shares of company stock worth $4,507,096. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

