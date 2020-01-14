Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 19,353 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the quarter. J2 Global accounts for approximately 2.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $35,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 6,218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 429,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,684. J2 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.34.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $344.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCOM. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,628,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.