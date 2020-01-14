Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.31.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,137. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

