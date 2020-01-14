Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,890,000 after acquiring an additional 360,758 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.31.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.17 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

