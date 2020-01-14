Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Chemed makes up 2.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $160,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total transaction of $1,081,725.00. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $949,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,279 over the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $464.83. The stock had a trading volume of 62,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,407. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $275.08 and a fifty-two week high of $467.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.61 and a 200-day moving average of $415.63.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.89 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.25.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

