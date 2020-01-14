Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $4.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Charah Solutions an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

CHRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. First Analysis dropped their target price on Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of CHRA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. 55,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.23. Charah Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 46,828 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $143,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 34,773 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $75,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,488 shares of company stock valued at $329,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 114,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.