Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Trading Up 0.4%

Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.64, approximately 465 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2009 per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

