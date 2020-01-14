Chainlink (LINK) Market Cap Hits $780.54 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $780.54 million and approximately $73.77 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00026201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Mercatox, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.94 or 0.02372501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00182231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00121290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, OKEx, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Coinbase, Binance, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

