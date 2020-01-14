CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Shares Down 1.4%

CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY) was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50, approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30.

About CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY)

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Bank of Ruston that provides various professional and personal banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; and real estate lending services to residential and commercial customers.

