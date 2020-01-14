Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CNBKA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $120,634.29. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 733,502 shares in the company, valued at $64,540,840.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.42 per share, with a total value of $25,626.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 727,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,122,036.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,587 shares of company stock valued at $574,455 in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Century Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $506.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.35. Century Bancorp has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.