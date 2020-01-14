Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CNBKA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $120,634.29. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 733,502 shares in the company, valued at $64,540,840.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.42 per share, with a total value of $25,626.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 727,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,122,036.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,587 shares of company stock valued at $574,455 in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $506.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.35. Century Bancorp has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Century Bancorp Company Profile
Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.
