Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,175,000 after purchasing an additional 712,453 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,940,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,398,000 after acquiring an additional 608,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,583,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,771,251,000 after acquiring an additional 555,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,877,000 after acquiring an additional 511,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.47. 2,085,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,306. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

