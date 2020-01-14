CenterStar Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPCE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides purchased 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,471.00. Also, major shareholder Vieco Usa, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $109,900,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCE traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,895,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,689. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

