CenterStar Asset Management LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in LYFT by 37.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 19.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 451.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.95. 2,767,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $955.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 38,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,701,812.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $1,513,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 236,909 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,627 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

