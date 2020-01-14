Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.72.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.29. 66,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.41 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.48.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.