Centerpoint Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.3% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4,405.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,143,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123,600 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,052 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 787.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.86. 3,886,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.16. The stock has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.22.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

