CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.
NYSE IGR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 13,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,337. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $8.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.
About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd
See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.