CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

NYSE IGR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 13,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,337. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $8.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd alerts:

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.