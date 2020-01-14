Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Update

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 334,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,560,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 634,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,411,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 57,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.84. 183,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.39. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

