carVertical (CV) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One carVertical token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, carVertical has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $33,939.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.30 or 0.03768198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00188702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00125717 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.