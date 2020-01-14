Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s constant effort to expand product offerings and contain costs along with focus on e-commerce platform and accretive buyouts bode well. Notably, the company retained fiscal 2020 view following second-quarter results, wherein both revenues and earnings per share fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While the top line sustained year-over-year improvement, bottom line continued to struggle. Management now envisions mid-single digit growth in third-quarter revenues with earnings likely to decline year over year. However, for the final quarter, Capri Holdings projects earnings per share to double from prior-year period on account of 500 basis points expansion in operating margin benefiting from higher margin across all brands.”

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Capri stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.07. 134,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Capri has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Capri by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Capri by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Capri by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

