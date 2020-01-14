Cappasity Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Cappasity token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDAX and IDEX. Cappasity has a market cap of $1.14 million and $92,815.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.87 or 0.05865166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00025816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034647 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00119047 BTC.

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

