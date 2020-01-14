Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Down 16.3% in December

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 193,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CPTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 20th.

Shares of CPTA stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $8.83. 179,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $141.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.18. Capitala Finance has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Capitala Finance by 33.3% in the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Capitala Finance by 572.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth $437,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth $27,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

