Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Senior Living from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.79.

Shares of Capital Senior Living stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Capital Senior Living has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.25.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $111.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Senior Living will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 818,827 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

