Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $596,603.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COF traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.49. The stock had a trading volume of 156,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

