Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 3,699 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 8.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $54,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,481,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,772 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,517,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,095,000 after acquiring an additional 535,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,134,000 after acquiring an additional 978,644 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,974,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

