Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its position in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the second quarter valued at $15,390,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 23.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 8.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,325,000 after purchasing an additional 251,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,134,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 187,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 692.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 172,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

CNNE traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. 16,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.97. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.65 million. Cannae had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNNE shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In other Cannae news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

