Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$357.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CP. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$338.33.
Shares of TSE CP traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$343.29. The company had a trading volume of 168,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$329.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$312.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$254.44 and a 12-month high of C$349.53.
In related news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total value of C$1,802,090.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at C$233,680.94.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
