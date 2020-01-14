Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$357.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CP. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$338.33.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE CP traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$343.29. The company had a trading volume of 168,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$329.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$312.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$254.44 and a 12-month high of C$349.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total value of C$1,802,090.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at C$233,680.94.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.