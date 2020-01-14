Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $262.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.64. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $188.11 and a 52 week high of $263.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.6303 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 869,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,307,000 after buying an additional 51,205 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after buying an additional 40,957 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

