Canaccord Genuity Increases Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Price Target to C$0.36

Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.35 to C$0.36 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of AFE traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 503,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. Africa Energy has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of $232.52 million and a PE ratio of -17.89. The company has a current ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Africa Energy
