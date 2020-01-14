Canaccord Genuity Increases Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Price Target to C$0.36

Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.35 to C$0.36 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of AFE traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 503,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. Africa Energy has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of $232.52 million and a PE ratio of -17.89. The company has a current ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 45% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

