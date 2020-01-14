Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Down 24.7% in December

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,900 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 761,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Shares of CLXT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.64. Calyxt has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $19.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 1,016.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLXT. BidaskClub upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.