Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) Short Interest Down 36.2% in December

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.00% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:CLBS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.28. 91,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.60. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

